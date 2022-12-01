You are here: Home - News -

News

Inflation likely to start falling next year says BoE’s chief economist

by:
  • 01/12/2022
  • 0
Inflation likely to start falling next year says BoE’s chief economist
Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill has said he expects UK inflation to start dropping next year, but said it was dependent on energy prices stabilising and then subsequently falling.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW), Pill acknowledged that these “were challenging times for the economy, and with inflation having run into double digits, it was a difficult time for business and individuals”.

Inflation hit a 40-year high of 11.1 per cent in November and has been been hitting double figures on and off over the course of the year.

He highlighted the fact that the dramatic rise in European wholesale gas prices was a key driver for the stark uplift in the inflation figure.

He said: “The rise in prices translated into substantial higher utility bills and these have had a dramatic impact on inflation. Prices have risen by more that a 1,000 per cent and this have a direct effect on inflation as well as on household income and spending power. It is slowing the economy down.”

 

Inflation to level off and come down

However, he went on to say that a stabilising of energy prices would see inflation being to come down relatively swiftly.

He said: “If it’s the case that gas prices stabilise and then slowly begin to come off, we are expecting to see headline inflation tail off in the second half of next year, in fact quite rapidly.”

But Pill warned that the Bank would be keeping an eye on the labour market and the impact that continued high employment and wage growth would have on inflation.

“Very low levels of unemployment and the association with the mid-1970s is not entirely reassuring from an inflation point of view. The labour market remains tight with some momentum in wage developments.

“The reason for tightness is largely due to a lack of labour supply. In particular, people in the 50 to 65 age group, relative to pre-Covid levels, are having a higher level of inactivity not being in a job and not looking for work.”

Pill’s statement follows an speech last week in which a member of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said the BoE would consider cutting the base rate if the economy changes against expectations.

Dave Ramsden, deputy governor, said during a speech at the central bank’s Watchers’ Conference: “I favour a watchful and responsive approach to setting policy.  

“Although my bias is towards further tightening, if the economy develops differently to my expectation and persistence in inflation stops being a concern then I would consider a case for reducing bank rate, as appropriate.” 

Meanwhile, in related news, inflation in the Eurozone fell for the first time in 17 months. The figure dropped from a record 10.6 per cent in October to 10 per cent in November, according to data from the EU’s statistics agency on Wednesday.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/