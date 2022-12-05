You are here: Home - News -

News

Help to Buy housebuilder completion deadline extended by a month

by:
  • 05/12/2022
  • 0
Help to Buy housebuilder completion deadline extended by a month
The government has extended the housebuilder completion deadline for Help to Buy by a month in certain circumstances to 31 January 2023 to “make sure people do not lose out because of delays to completing their homes”.

Under previous guidelines, housebuilders were required to reach practical completion by 31 December this year, known as the first longstop date.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said that to “avoid customer detriment” this date will be extended in certain circumstances.

A homebuilder needs to notify the DLUHC in writing that it is unlikely to reach the practical completion by 31 December but will reach this on or before 31 January 2023.

Practical completion takes place on or before 31 January 2023.

The extension is available for homebuyers with authority to proceed or authority to exchange in progress. Homebuilders need to notify Homes England before 20 December.

The DLUHC said that this “aims to give homebuyers enough time to legally complete before the scheme ends on 31 March 2023”.

A DLUHC spokesperson said: “Supporting aspiring homeowners is a government priority. We have extended the Help to Buy deadline to make sure people do not lose out because of delays to completing their homes.

“Housebuilders must ensure they finish building work on all properties by 31 January. The legal completion deadline remains 31 March.”

Help to Buy closed for new applicants on 31 October, with brokers at the time saying that Help to Buy closing for new applications would leave a mixed legacy, as it helped many onto the property ladder but its focus on new build and lack of replacement was an issue.

Completions for Help to Buy in Q2 came to 8,018 properties, down 26 per cent on the same period last year, which experts said was due to the impending closure of the scheme.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.