News

Avamore raises over £7,000 in London night walk

  • 06/12/2022
Bridging lender Avamore has raised over £7,000 in a 13-mile night walk around London to raise money for Change Please.

The walk took place last week and started at the lender’s offices on Cannon Street, then went to the first milestone Covent Garden going up to Hyde Park and then back to Marble Arch.

The group stopped off at Trafalgar Square, Buckingham Palace, the Houses of Parliament all the way over to London Bridge and the Shard before passing the Tower of London to get back to Cannon Street.

The walk took around four hours, with some employees completing the walk in inflatable Santa suits.

The company raised £7,140 from 147 supporters for Change Please, above its £6,000 target.

Change Please is a social enterprise that supports the homeless and offers them a training programme to become a barista. The team also supports each individual with housing, onward employment and health problems.

 

Avamore: ‘We need to help…get people off the streets’

It operates in eight countries and a 100 per cent of profits are used to fight homelessness.

Around 500 trainees have become baristas through its training and 85 per cent of trainees have found ongoing employment.

Georgia Ashley, marketing manager for Avamore, said: “In a space where we’re proud to support the construction and completion of properties, we need to take that a step further and help charities whose purpose it is to get people they help they need to get off the streets. The team really want to actively make a difference, and this event for us was the first step in achieving this.”

For those who want to donate please follow the link.

 

