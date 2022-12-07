Furness launches 90 per cent LTV deal and cuts rates

Furness has added a 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) deal, as well as trimming rates across the rest of its residential range.

The lender now offers two-year fixes with a 3.45 per cent discount, and a 5.19 per cent fix up to 60 per cent LTV.

At 90 per cent LTV, Furness is offering 5.89 per cent on a two-year fix.

All of the lender’s residential products have a £999 fee, and £250 Cashback.

Furness said it is happy to look at cases with a more complex income including self-employed applicants. Their flexible approach to lending means they are able to assess each case on its own merits including looking at pre-tax profits when assessing affordability.

Alasdair McDonald, Furness for Intermediaries, said: “We’re delighted to launch this new range of products to brokers across England, Scotland and Wales.

“We strive to remain competitive for our brokers but it’s also important to remember that we do not use credit scoring and each and every case is looked at individually by an experienced underwriter, by working in this way we are able to look at complex cases and apply flexibility in our decision making”