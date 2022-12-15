You are here: Home - News -

News

Furness BS cuts resi discount rate

by:
  • 15/12/2022
Furness BS cuts resi discount rate
Furness Building Society has reduced the rate for its two-year residential discount mortgage to 3.28 per cent up to 60 per cent loan to value (LTV).

This is a reduction of 0.17 per cent and “reaffirms the Furness commitment to offering competitive products across England, Scotland and Wales”.

The product has a £999 fee, which can be paid upfront or added to the loan. It is available for cases up to £1m.

It also comes with a £250 cashback.

Alasdair McDonald, head of intermediary mortgages at Furness Building Society, said: “We’ve been working really hard to deliver excellent value in our range of mortgages and we believe this rate reduction highlights this.

“We’re hoping to see business coming in from our existing broker partners and those haven’t had a chance to place lower LTV business with us previously. If you’ve not used us before, give us a try, we’ve got a great service record and with easy access to our broker hub we’ll keep you in the picture every step of the way.”

