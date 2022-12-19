Forces Help to Buy scheme made permanent

The Forces Help to Buy scheme for service personnel has now been made permanent.

It was launched in 2014 and allows service personnel to borrow up to 50 per cent of their gross annual salary, up to a maximum of £25,000, to buy a home.

The government said since its launch, the scheme has resulted in a 16 per cent rise in home ownership among service personnel. There is also the option to self-build.

The loan is interest-free and repayable over a maximum of 10 years. It is open to most regular personnel with more than 12 months in service.

The scheme was initially set to close at the end of December this year following an extension in 2019.

Dr Andrew Murrison, Minister for defence people, veterans and service families, said: “I am delighted to announce that the Forces Help to Buy scheme has been made permanent.

“This recognises the unique challenges that service personnel, and their families face and gives the opportunity to purchase a property to provide stability during their service.”