Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from all of us on Mortgage Solutions

by:
  • 23/12/2022
  • 0
Well, that was quite a year, wasn’t it? And, as always, it has been our privilege to host you at our events (and particularly wonderful to return to meeting up in person once again); report on all the key industry events and hearing so many diverse opinions.

From base rates hikes to products plummeting via a disastrous mini Budget and enough PMs, Chancellors and Housing Ministers to make up your local football team, 2022 has been a year like no other, and just in case you couldn’t remember everything that happened (and how could you!), Mortgage Solutions is here to jog your memory.

Wherever you are this Christmas, we hope you have a wonderful, restful and peaceful time surrounded by those you love. However, at the same time, let’s spare some thought for those spending it alone or for those whose circumstances mean that Christmas Day is just another working day.

Best wishes from everyone here at AE3 Media.

We can’t wait to see you again next year.

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

