Gatehouse Bank secures two broker panel agreements

  • 18/01/2023
Gatehouse Bank secures two broker panel agreements
Gatehouse Bank has been added to the lender panels of The Right DA Club and the Envelop Network.

The Envelop Network 

Gatehouse Bank’s addition to the Envelop Network’s panel will give its members access to the lender’s buy-to-let products and Islamic mortgages, also known as home purchase plans. These are available to UK residents, UK expats and international residents. 

The bank lends to people who are employed, self-employed and contractors. 

The Envelop Network was formerly the F4B Network and rebranded in September last year after its parent company First 4 Bridging relaunched as Envelop. 

The network has increased the number of appointed representatives (AR) since launching in February 2021 and now has close to 150 members. 

Steve Swyny, commercial director at Envelop Network, said: “With demand for ethical-led financial support rising rapidly amongst people of all faiths, it’s vital that we support our ARs by delivering access to a range of solutions and product types which meet the ever-changing needs of their new and existing clients. 

“There are several key differences between Shariah-compliant residential property finance and conventional property finance, and we look forward to working closely with the team at Gatehouse Bank to help educate our advisers and their clients on this important and growing area of the home finance market.” 

 

The Right DA Club 

Gatehouse Bank is also now available to directly authorised members of The Right DA Club.  

Martin Wilson, CEO of The Right DA Club, said: “We look forward to continuing our relationship with Gatehouse Bank and are excited to be able to provide our directly authorised firms with access to the bank’s range of competitive home purchase and buy-to-let plans.” 

Lottie Clayton (pictured), head of intermediary sales at Gatehouse Bank, said they were delighted to partner with the Envelop Network and The Right DA Club, as this would raise awareness of its offering and widen access.  

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

