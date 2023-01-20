Family BS announces appointment of Cadwallader as new BDM

The Family Building Society has expand its team of BDMs with the appointment of Neil Cadwallader. In a first for the building society, Cadwallader will cover South Wales and Gloucestershire, Somerset and Devon in the South West.

He joins after nearly four years at the Coventry Building Society where he was in a similar role. He started his career in financial services 20 years ago and was also BDM at the Principality Building Society for six years.

His career has also included stints at Barclays, HSBC Private Bank and as a wealth development manager at Legal & General, where he spent more than eight years.

Commenting on the appointment, Darren Deacon, head of intermediary sales at the Family Building Society said: “We are delighted that Neil has joined our growing team of eight BDMs. Born and bred and living in South Wales and having covered the same ground for the Coventry, he is highly regarded by the broking community he has served so well. This appointment marks a major step in expanding our reach.”

Cadwallader added: “I look forward to introducing the Family and its products to the broking community I know well. The scope, criteria and flexibility that the Society offers borrowers is a very appealing strength, particularly in these uncertain times. I see this move as a big opportunity to tell a very compelling narrative.”