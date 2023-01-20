Halifax and Virgin Money make rate reductions and add deals – round-up

Halifax has cut rates on its mortgages by up to 0.2 per cent and added three-year fixes to its range.

Changes on the Halifax products apply from 23 January.

Across its two-year fixed fee-free remortgages up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV), rates now range between 4.97 per cent at 60 per cent LTV and 5.22 per cent for borrowers with a 10 per cent deposit.

Five-year fixed equivalents are priced between 4.46 per cent at 60 per cent LTV and 4.86 per cent at 90 per cent LTV.

The 10-year fix at 60 per cent LTV now has a rate of 4.15 per cent, while at 75 per cent LTV the product is priced at 4.2 per cent.

For remortgage options with a £999 fee, rates vary between 4.35 per cent for a 60 per cent LTV deal and 5.25 per cent at 90 per cent LTV.

Halifax has also launched three-year fixed remortgage deals. The fee-free options start from 4.68 per cent while options with a £999 fee begin from 4.5 per cent.

Virgin Money

Virgin Money has lowered purchase, remortgage and product transfer rates by up to 0.59 per cent.

The headline rate cut has been made to a 65 per cent LTV broker exclusive two-year fixed remortgage deal which is now priced at 4.6 per cent. Other significant cuts in the same range include the 75 per cent LTV equivalent, which has been reduced by 0.54 per cent to 4.65 per cent and the 85 per cent LTV alternative which has been cut by 0.49 per cent to 4.9 per cent.

Reductions have also been made across its broker exclusive purchase products up to 90 per cent LTV. Pricing now starts at 4.45 per cent for a 70 per cent LTV product, up to 4.77 per cent at 90 per cent LTV. The products have a £995 fee, offer £1,000 cashback and come with a free valuation. Virgin Money has also withdrawn a three-year fix at 85 per cent LTV in the same range.

Product transfer rates at 65 per cent LTV have been reduced by up to 0.39 per cent.

The lender has also launched broker exclusive purchase deals with a free valuation.

These are all five-year fixes with a £1,495 fee. Rates begin from 4.28 per cent at 65 per cent LTV and go up to 4.7 per cent at 95 per cent LTV.