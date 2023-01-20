You are here: Home - News -

The Exeter hires Hird to head up customer services

  • 20/01/2023
Protection and health provider The Exeter has appointed Claire Hird as customer service director.

Hird joins from Legal & General, where she was operations director and responsible for all customer-facing activity across the company’s insurance business.

In her new role, she will oversee underwriting, claims and customer service.

Isobel Langton, chief executive, said: “Anyone who knows me, knows that I am passionate about customer service and the people who deliver it.

“Claire shares that passion and brings a wealth of experience to the role; I am excited about working together and seeing what we can achieve in the future.”

Hird added: “I am pleased to have joined The Exeter at such an exciting time. Whether it’s online, via email, letter or telephone, every interaction we have with a member or adviser is an opportunity to exceed their expectations.

“I am looking forward to getting to know our teams and collaborating to deliver positive customer experiences that set us apart from our competitors.”

 

Further appointments

The Exeter has also hired Sharon Smith as head of business readiness and Tim Weaver as head of operational planning and workflow.

These roles will be key in supporting The Exeter over the coming months as the mutual continues to invest in improvements to its provision of service to both members and intermediaries.

