Tandem Bank joins PMS lender panel as Finova and Loans Warehouse partner

Two specialist lenders have announced partnerships to expand their reach to brokers.

PMS Mortgage Club has added Tandem Bank to its lender panel. The move gives directly authorised mortgage club members access to Tandem Bank’s residential remortgage package, including EPC discounted mortgages at rates dependent on the environmental condition of the property.

Stephanie Charman, strategic relationships director at PMS Mortgage Club (pictured), said: “We are pleased to add Tandem Bank to our PMS Mortgage Club panel. Tandem is quickly establishing itself as an innovator that’s seeking to reinvent the remortgage journey with faster processing times from offer to completion, combined with a greener and more sustainable approach to lending.

“These are factors that will appeal to our members and their customers at a time when mortgage refinancing and environmental concerns are more important than ever.”

Richard Angell, head of sales and national accounts at Tandem, added: “We are delighted to be joining PMS, one of the UK’s leading mortgage clubs.

“With thousands of members, joining the PMS lender panel represents a huge opportunity for Tandem to bring its reimagined remortgage process and products to a new audience.

“We are looking forward to working with the PMS team to spread the positive message about Tandem, its green credentials and the startling difference we can make to the speed with which cases are completed.”

Finova and Loans Warehouse

Finova Payment and Mortgage Services has partnered with Loans Warehouse.

The deal will see Finova’s second charge mortgage brokers access a range of specialist lending products including seconds, bridging and development finance.

Loans Warehouse joins a panel of 80 lenders, offering products from standard mortgages to specialist and niche lending solutions, including residential, buy-to-let, bridging, second charge, commercial and development, equity release and more.

Melanie Spencer, head of Finova Payment and Mortgage Services, said: “Partnering with Loans Warehouse marks an exciting new frontier in Fnova Payment and Mortgage Services’ proposition.

“As the soaring cost of living squeezes household finances, our members can now access an award-winning suite of mortgage products, including specialist bridging loans to help customers bulk up their finances and weather a tough time.

“Loan Warehouse has shown particular success as a second mortgage broker, and we at Finova are thrilled to help the company connect with brokers across the UK.”