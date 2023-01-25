You are here: Home - News -

News

Lettings tumble as landlords exit and buyers hold off purchases – TwentyCi

by:
  • 25/01/2023
  • 0
Lettings tumble as landlords exit and buyers hold off purchases – TwentyCi
New instructions within the lettings market are down by almost eight per cent compared to 2021 as landlords withdraw from the market.

 

According to property data specialist TwentyCi, all regions in the UK sit between 1.5 and three months of rental homes available with the exception of inner London.

It comes as the availability of stock to buy has returned to a pre-pandemic norm.

There has been a five per cent increase in new instructions to the owner-occupied market in 2022 and a 14 per cent drop in sales agreed raising supply across all regions of the UK.

Most areas now have five months or more of supply, which is more than double the levels in some regions during 2021, TwentyCi said.

Inner London and Wales have the most available stock with more than six months, whilst Scotland and the Northeast currently have the least.

In contrast, new instructions within the lettings market are down by almost eight per cent compared to 2021 and by over 25 per cent since 2019.

 

Rapid property investor withdrawal

Landlords are rapidly withdrawing from the market as tax, regulatory and cost environments have become less favourable, the data firm found.

Lack of supply is further impacted as tenants are deferring decisions to buy because of the cost of living crisis.

This pressure has resulted in average monthly asking price reaching £1,652, an increase of £200 since 2021 and almost £300 since the ‘norm’ of 2019.

TwentyCi also found that the market share of hybrid or online agents fell to 7.3 per cent in 2022, down from the peak of 8.2 per cent in 2019.

And share of market is just 1.1 per cent in properties being sold for £1m or more compared to 5.3 per cent for homes within the £350k-£1m bracket.

Colin Bradshaw, managing director, TwentyCi, said: “2022 was a turbulent year when the widely anticipated housing market re-calibration began to take effect.

“We’ve seen some key shifts; most markedly in the stock situations for both the owner-occupied and lettings markets.

“With the cost of living crisis continuing to deepen, 2023 looks set to be another fast-changing year and it will be important to keep on top of market trends.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 01, 2023
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 02, 2023
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 08, 2023
Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

Latest Poll

Brokers, how will you try to maintain business levels in 2023?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/