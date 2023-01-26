BVA BDRC to launch mortgage intermediary deep-dive study

Consumer and business insight consultancy BVA BDRC will begin a deep dive into the mortgage intermediary sector this year, the first of its kind after the mini Budget in September.

The study aims to look at a wide range of issues affecting brokers, and will assess the lending environment’s impact on consumers and brokers’ businesses.

The consultancy will begin fieldwork in March with a series of four group discussions, with the report released to subscribers a month later. Subscribers can also add content of their own.

The individuals involved will cover a broad range of firm sizes, location and a mix of business including residential, buy-to-let and specialist business.

The study will cover business mix and volumes, expected trends and drivers, lender service, distribution ecosystem, lender marketing activity and Consumer Duty.

It will also examine residential, buy-to-let and complex lending niches and lender products, which includes proposition assessment, underserved segments and innovations.

Mark Long, BVA BDRC’s director of financial and business, said: “The past few years have seen significant changes in how mortgage intermediaries operate. It seems remarkable after the upheaval of the pandemic, but we are now in an even more unpredictable environment, with global recession and efforts to curtail inflation changing lenders’ products.

“Brokers must keep pace with shifting supply and demand and this study will help lenders learn how to work with them effectively.”

He added: “Recent press stories covering comments by Money Box’s Paul Lewis have illustrated the need for a deep understanding of intermediaries and how they work and studies such as this will help to clarify where the market is now and where it is going.”