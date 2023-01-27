You are here: Home - News -

Equity Release Summit announces details of third event

  27/01/2023
Equity Release Summit announces details of third event
Registration has opened for the third Equity Release Summit which will take place on 16 May.

The event will be held in Church House Westminster, London and has been organised by the Equity Release Council (ERC). 

The headline sponsor is Aviva and Mortgage Solutions is the media partner. 

On the day, there will be presentations from politicians and senior members in the industry. There will also be breakout sessions for attendees to take part in and opportunities to network. 

There will also be an app for delegates to connect with one another as well as an exhibition space. 

The event is open to both members of the ERC and non-members. A limited number of early bird tickets will be available. 

The first Equity Release Summit event took place in 2019 with more than 300 attendees. 

Delegates for this year’s event can register here.

 

‘One of the cornerstones of the ER calendar’

Jim Boyd, chief executive of ERC, said: “The Equity Release Summit has fast become one of the cornerstones of the equity release calendar and it continues to grow, in terms of impact, recognition and profile. 

“The calibre of this event is a reflection of how far equity release has come and its current standing as a versatile and mainstream later life financial planning product. 

“We are thrilled to have Aviva on board as our headline sponsor and we look forward to sharing more details of the event in the coming days and weeks.” 

Matt McGill, managing director of Aviva Equity Release, said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring the Equity Release Summit, and supporting this important event for our industry.  

“As equity release becomes an integral part of financial planning for retirement, the opportunity to share insight and expertise across the sector is invaluable. 

“I look forward to seeing many more attendees participating in the range of activities at this year’s event.”   

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

