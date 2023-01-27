The Mortgage Works lowers switcher rates

Buy-to-let lender The Mortgage Works (TMW) has cut select two and three-year fixed rate switcher deals by as much as 0.35 per cent.

The changes come into force from tomorrow.

Examples include a two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) which has fallen by 0.1 per cent to 5.04 per cent. It comes with a £1,495 fee.

Its three-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV has decreased by 0.25 per cent to 4.24 per cent. It is subject to a three per cent fee.

Other rate and fee combinations are also available.

Dan Clinton, director of landlord at TMW, said: “We are continually looking to support our existing landlords with competitive rates as they look to manage their cashflow in the challenging environment.

“That is why we are making further reductions to the rates on our buy-to-let switcher products, which will ensure our range remains front of mind when landlords are coming to the end of their existing deal.”