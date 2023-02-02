You are here: Home - News -

News

Base rate rises to 14-year high of four per cent

by:
  • 02/02/2023
  • 0
Base rate rises to 14-year high of four per cent
The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has put the base rate up to four per cent, the tenth consecutive increase.

The widely expected hike has put the base rate at its highest level for more than 14 years. The last time the rate came close to this level was in October 2008, when it stood at 4.5 per cent.

The decision to raise the rate by 0.5 per cent was made on a committee vote of seven to two, with the minority voting to keep the rate at 3.5 per cent. 

The members who wanted to keep the rate at its level, Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenreyro, argued that the real economy remained weak as a result of falling real incomes and the tightening of financial conditions in the past year. 

Those who voted to raise the base rate said the economy showed “signs of greater resilience” than expected. The GDP growth in Q4 2022 was said to be stronger than the MPC predicted in its November report. 

The minutes of the 1 February meeting said inflation remained high and several central banks had continued to tighten monetary policy. However, it noted that “market pricing indicates reductions in policy rates further ahead”. It said the impact of the base rate rises on the economy since December 2021 would become more prevalent in the coming quarters. 

The MPC said private sector growth and services CPI inflation was higher than it projected in its November report. 

The committee said inflation had started to come down from its peak and was “likely to fall sharply” over the rest of the year. It predicted annual CPI inflation would be around four per cent by the end of 2023. 

 

Impact on mortgage activity

The committee noted that fixed term mortgage rates had consistently fallen since its last meeting in December but were still “materially higher than in the summer”. 

It said average quoted rates for two-year fixes at 90 and 75 per cent loan to value stood at six per cent and 5.4 per cent respectively in December, which was 30 and 50 basis points lower than November. Early data from January suggested that rates had decreased by an additional 25 basis points. 

The MPC said spreads, the difference between the interest a bank pays to depositors and the rate it receives from loans, were not far off the average levels seen in 2016 to 2019. 

Pointing to the demand for house purchases, the MPC added: “Housing investment growth had slowed to close to zero in 2022 Q3. The weakness in the economic outlook, combined with the impact of higher mortgage rates on the housing market, were expected to continue to weigh on housing investment.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 08, 2023
Wetherby Racecourse, Wetherby

The Specialist Lending Event 2023

Feb 09, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

Latest Poll

Brokers, do you feel prepared for Consumer Duty?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/