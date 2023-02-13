Santander adds services for mortgage customers in mobile app

The app offers homemoving services through AnyVan, the UK’s largest moving company, and the service offers free cost estimates.

My Home Manager also has a built-in feature to give the ability to track progress of a home move through an interactive checklist.

Customers can get quotes for solar panels and other solar products through MakeMyHouseGreen. Educational resources on renewable energy are also available.

The lender will also allow customers to access their homes’ Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating, along with additional information on EPC expiry dates and how to renew them.

Customers can also apply for a free EnergyFact report with Countrywide, which is normally £400, and informs the customer on how to improve home’s energy efficiency.

In the second half of last year, Santander provided 6,000 customers with such reports.

Santander: ‘My Home Manager provides a unique service’

Tracie Pearce, Santander’s chief customer officer for homes, said: “Keeping on top of all the costs and upkeep associated with owning a home can be a real challenge. My Home Manager provides a unique service for homeowners to provide easy, practical and tailored support to help manage the costs of running a home.

“Over 60,000 customers have benefitted from using My Home Manager so far, and the new features are driven by what our customers have told us they’d like to see. From help moving in, to information on how to save money on energy bills, and access to green technology such as solar panels, we hope this will add even more support to help our customers manage their homes.”

Irfan Taylor-Khan, head of partnerships at AnyVan, said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Santander and to be able to share our service with its customers. Buying a new home is exciting, but moving day can be stressful.

“Through our partnership, we hope to reduce the strain that’s associated with moving, streamlining the process by using technology to make for a 21st-century moving experience.”

My Home Manager offers a homes dashboard, which shows estimated home value updated every three months alongside the mortgage balance.

It has a fix and maintain feature that allows customers to get cost estimates and free quotes from tradespeople in the area for home maintenance and repair jobs. The feature allows users to book jobs and track progress.

Home Digital lets customers compare and switch to new broadband and TV and mobile phone providers and the furnishings features provides ideas, articles and exclusive offers on home furnishings.