Connect for Intermediaries adds Investec to lender panel

Mortgage network Connect for Intermediaries has added Investec to its panel of approved lenders giving advisers increased choice for high-net-worth individuals.

Advisers will now be able to access Investec’s range of residential and buy-to-let mortgages for high-net-worth individuals with an income of over £300,000.

Investec underwrites on a “bespoke basis” and can lend at higher loan-to-value tiers.

The lender can also transact quickly with complex income structures, and clients’ income, financial assets, reputation and track record are all considered in a lending enquiry.

Connect for Intermediaries was founded in 1998 by Liz Syms and works with a panel of 170 mortgage lenders.

The network offers mortgage and protection advisers support, including training, events, business development, regulatory guidance, technology and broad product panel.

Kevin Thomson, sales director at Connect for Intermediaries, said: “I am delighted to welcome Investec to our lender panel. At a time when clients’ needs continue to change and become more complex, it is vitally important that Connect ARs have access to the lenders who service all the market sectors.

“This strategic partnership with Investec will give our network members the opportunity to meet the unique needs of their clients with complex income structures.”

Peter Izard (pictured), head of intermediary business development at Investec, added: “We pride ourselves in our in-depth understanding of the idiosyncrasies of the high-net-worth client market. Our dedicated team of business development managers and private bankers focusing on the intermediary market means we are well placed to understand the sector’s complexities.

“Our addition to the panel will open up new opportunities for advisers and their clients and we are excited to provide this support.”