You are here: Home - News -

News

Connect for Intermediaries adds Investec to lender panel

by:
  • 14/02/2023
  • 0
Connect for Intermediaries adds Investec to lender panel
Mortgage network Connect for Intermediaries has added Investec to its panel of approved lenders giving advisers increased choice for high-net-worth individuals.

Advisers will now be able to access Investec’s range of residential and buy-to-let mortgages for high-net-worth individuals with an income of over £300,000.

Investec underwrites on a “bespoke basis” and can lend at higher loan-to-value tiers.

The lender can also transact quickly with complex income structures, and clients’ income, financial assets, reputation and track record are all considered in a lending enquiry.

Connect for Intermediaries was founded in 1998 by Liz Syms and works with a panel of 170 mortgage lenders.

The network offers mortgage and protection advisers support, including training, events, business development, regulatory guidance, technology and broad product panel.

Kevin Thomson, sales director at Connect for Intermediaries, said: “I am delighted to welcome Investec to our lender panel. At a time when clients’ needs continue to change and become more complex, it is vitally important that Connect ARs have access to the lenders who service all the market sectors.

“This strategic partnership with Investec will give our network members the opportunity to meet the unique needs of their clients with complex income structures.”

Peter Izard (pictured), head of intermediary business development at Investec, added: “We pride ourselves in our in-depth understanding of the idiosyncrasies of the high-net-worth client market. Our dedicated team of business development managers and private bankers focusing on the intermediary market means we are well placed to understand the sector’s complexities.

“Our addition to the panel will open up new opportunities for advisers and their clients and we are excited to provide this support.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers, do you feel prepared for Consumer Duty?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/