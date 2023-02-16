Natwest cuts rates up to 95 per cent LTV

Natwest has made a series of rate cuts across mortgages for new and existing borrowers up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The new pricing comes in from 17 February and applies to fixed purchase and remortgage deals for residential and buy-to-let borrowers.

New borrowers

Examples include its two-year fixes for purchase, both with a £995 fee and no fee, which have been reduced by as much as 0.15 per cent. Pricing now starts from 4.58 per cent for a 60 per cent LTV deal with a £995 fee, previously 4.68 per cent. At 90 per cent LTV, the two-year fixed purchase mortgage with no fee is priced at 5.36 per cent, down from 5.48 per cent.

Natwest has also reduced five-year fixed rates by up to 0.19 per cent.

Across its residential remortgages, two and five-year fixes have seen rate cuts of up to 0.2 per cent.

Natwest has reduced the cashback available on its two and five-year fixed purchase deals at 95 per cent LTV from £750 to £350. These have no product fee. Rate cuts have been made to both products, with the two-year fix reduced from 5.99 per cent to 5.8 per cent and the five-year fix going from 5.25 per cent to 5.14 per cent.

The bank has also added five-year fixed purchase and remortgage options at 60, 75, 80 and 85 per cent LTV. These have a product fee of £1,495.

The purchase option at 60 per cent LTV has a rate of 4.09 per cent, while the remortgage is priced at 3.99 per cent. At 75 per cent LTV, the five-year fixed remortgage has a rate of 4.13 per cent.

Within the five-year fixes, options with equivalent fees and rates at 60 and 75 per cent LTV also offer £250 cashback.

Rates for first-time buyers, shared equity and Help to Buy borrowers fixed for either two or five years have been reduced by up to 0.2 per cent.

Pricing for buy-to-let borrowers and green mortgages have also been cut.

Existing borrowers

For existing residential and buy-to-let borrowers switching rate, reductions of up to 0.33 per cent have been made on two and five-year fixes up to 100 per cent LTV.

Rate switches for high value borrowers between 60 and 85 per cent LTV have been withdrawn.