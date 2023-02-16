You are here: Home - News -

News

Natwest cuts rates up to 95 per cent LTV

by:
  • 16/02/2023
  • 0
Natwest cuts rates up to 95 per cent LTV
Natwest has made a series of rate cuts across mortgages for new and existing borrowers up to 95 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The new pricing comes in from 17 February and applies to fixed purchase and remortgage deals for residential and buy-to-let borrowers. 

 

New borrowers 

Examples include its two-year fixes for purchase, both with a £995 fee and no fee, which have been reduced by as much as 0.15 per cent. Pricing now starts from 4.58 per cent for a 60 per cent LTV deal with a £995 fee, previously 4.68 per cent. At 90 per cent LTV, the two-year fixed purchase mortgage with no fee is priced at 5.36 per cent, down from 5.48 per cent. 

Natwest has also reduced five-year fixed rates by up to 0.19 per cent. 

Across its residential remortgages, two and five-year fixes have seen rate cuts of up to 0.2 per cent. 

Natwest has reduced the cashback available on its two and five-year fixed purchase deals at 95 per cent LTV from £750 to £350. These have no product fee. Rate cuts have been made to both products, with the two-year fix reduced from 5.99 per cent to 5.8 per cent and the five-year fix going from 5.25 per cent to 5.14 per cent.  

The bank has also added five-year fixed purchase and remortgage options at 60, 75, 80 and 85 per cent LTV. These have a product fee of £1,495.  

The purchase option at 60 per cent LTV has a rate of 4.09 per cent, while the remortgage is priced at 3.99 per cent. At 75 per cent LTV, the five-year fixed remortgage has a rate of 4.13 per cent.   

Within the five-year fixes, options with equivalent fees and rates at 60 and 75 per cent LTV also offer £250 cashback. 

Rates for first-time buyers, shared equity and Help to Buy borrowers fixed for either two or five years have been reduced by up to 0.2 per cent. 

Pricing for buy-to-let borrowers and green mortgages have also been cut. 

 

Existing borrowers 

For existing residential and buy-to-let borrowers switching rate, reductions of up to 0.33 per cent have been made on two and five-year fixes up to 100 per cent LTV. 

Rate switches for high value borrowers between 60 and 85 per cent LTV have been withdrawn. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers, do you feel prepared for Consumer Duty?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.