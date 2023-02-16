Natwest cuts rates up to 95 per cent LTV

The new pricing comes in from 17 February and applies to fixed purchase and remortgage deals for residential and buy-to-let borrowers.
New borrowers
Examples include its two-year fixes for purchase, both with a £995 fee and no fee, which have been reduced by as much as 0.15 per cent. Pricing now starts from 4.58 per cent for a 60 per cent LTV deal with a £995 fee, previously 4.68 per cent. At 90 per cent LTV, the two-year fixed purchase mortgage with no fee is priced at 5.36 per cent, down from 5.48 per cent.
Natwest has also reduced five-year fixed rates by up to 0.19 per cent.
Across its residential remortgages, two and five-year fixes have seen rate cuts of up to 0.2 per cent.
Natwest has reduced the cashback available on its two and five-year fixed purchase deals at 95 per cent LTV from £750 to £350. These have no product fee. Rate cuts have been made to both products, with the two-year fix reduced from 5.99 per cent to 5.8 per cent and the five-year fix going from 5.25 per cent to 5.14 per cent.
The bank has also added five-year fixed purchase and remortgage options at 60, 75, 80 and 85 per cent LTV. These have a product fee of £1,495.
The purchase option at 60 per cent LTV has a rate of 4.09 per cent, while the remortgage is priced at 3.99 per cent. At 75 per cent LTV, the five-year fixed remortgage has a rate of 4.13 per cent.
Within the five-year fixes, options with equivalent fees and rates at 60 and 75 per cent LTV also offer £250 cashback.
Rates for first-time buyers, shared equity and Help to Buy borrowers fixed for either two or five years have been reduced by up to 0.2 per cent.
Pricing for buy-to-let borrowers and green mortgages have also been cut.
Existing borrowers
For existing residential and buy-to-let borrowers switching rate, reductions of up to 0.33 per cent have been made on two and five-year fixes up to 100 per cent LTV.
Rate switches for high value borrowers between 60 and 85 per cent LTV have been withdrawn.