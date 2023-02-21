You are here: Home - News -

LiveMore adds two-year fixed rate to range

by:
  • 21/02/2023
  • 0
LiveMore has launched its first short-term fixed product, a two-year fixed rate.

The product is available as both a retirement interest-only (RIO) and fixed term mortgage, which covers both interest-only and repayment options.

Rates start at 6.17 per cent, while it can also be obtained on a fee-free basis, meaning it comes with no product fee or free valuation.

LiveMore claimed that the addition means it is now the only lender offering two, five, ten-year, as well as fixed for life, products to borrowers in the 50-90 plus age range.

Phil Quinn (pictured), head of intermediary sales at LiveMore, said the lender was determined to offer borrowers and brokers a wide range of products, and revealed that the launch of the two-year fixed rate followed discussions with brokers which made clear the demand for such a deal.

He continued: “People are uncertain about the future and some want to see where rates will be in a couple of years before committing to a longer-term fixed interest rate.

“By increasing our range of fixed rate terms, it gives intermediaries more leeway to advise on length of the fix depending on individual circumstances.”

The new launch comes just a couple of weeks after the lender reduced rates, while it has also recently added to its sales staff in a bid to offer greater support to brokers.

