The Mortgage Works cuts select rates

The Mortgage Works (TMW) is reducing rates on select two and five-year fixes by as much as 0.30 per cent.

This includes a five-year fix for purchase only which has a rate of 4.99 per cent, down from 5.29 per cent. There is also a purchase only two-year fixed deal with a rate of 4.79 per cent, down from 4.89 per cent.

Both of these products are for limited company borrowing, have a three per cent fee and are available up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

TMW’s limited company buy-to-let mortgages have a free valuation and free legals are available for remortgage.

For houses in multiple occupation (HMO) borrowing, there is a two-year fix which has had a 0.15 per cent rate reduction to 4.59 per cent. A five-year fix has also been reduced by 0.25 per cent to 4.94 per cent.

These products also have a three per cent fee and are available up to 75 per cent LTV.

A larger portfolio HMO product which is fixed for five years at 75 per cent LTV has been cut by 0.2 per cent to 4. 99 per cent. This has a three per cent fee.

Daniel Clinton, head of specialist lending at The Mortgage Works, said: “These latest changes ensure that TMW remains a competitive option for landlords, particularly in the HMO and limited company market.

“Our biggest rate cuts this time will be across our limited company mortgages, as we look to support an important and growing part of the buy-to-let sector with very competitive rates.”