St. James Place hires Vida Homeloans’ former national sales manager Alvarez

Financial advice firm St. James Place has hired Vida Homeloans former national intermediary sales manager Andy Alvarez (pictured) as its head of division for partner finance consultancy.

A spokesperson for the company said that Alvarez would cover the London and the South, and that his remit includes “leading a team of consultants to support the key strategies” of the division.

He will report to Adrian Speed, SJP’s partner finance consultancy divisional director.

SJP advises over 868,000 clients on investments and other financial services, ranging from investment advice to pension planning, mortgages, and income protection to later-life care and financial well-being.

It has a 4,693 strong partnership of highly qualified advisers.

Alvarez recently was national intermediary sales manager at Vida Homeloans for around a year.

At the end of last year, Vida said it would combine its relationship and decision-making teams into one hub, following a strategic review of the business.

Diversity and inclusion champion

Alvarez previously worked as Mansfield Building Society as its head of intermediary and direct mortgage sales for nearly a year, and before that worked at Nationwide for just over 12 years.

He held various roles at Nationwide including local director and equality, diversity and inclusion chair.

Alvarez is an advocate for diversity and inclusion, acting as a non-executive director on equality, diversity and inclusion for the Football Association and as an equality, diversity and inclusion business mentor.

He has also had stints at Morgan Stanley, Highstreet Homeloans and Advantage Homes loans to name a few.