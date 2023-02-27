You are here: Home - News -

Social housing managers required to get qualifications under new amendment

  • 27/02/2023
Social housing managers will need to have professional qualifications under new rules in order to “professionalise and drive the culture change needed in the sector”.

As part of new regulations, around 25,000 managers across the sector will need to have appropriate level housing management qualification regulated by OfQual equivalent to Level 4 or 5 certificate or diploma in housing or foundation degree from Chartered Institute of Housing.

Landlords who do not meet requirements of standards could receive an unlimited fine from the regulator.

The changes will be made through amendments to the Social Housing Regulation Bill. The bill will give the regulator new powers such as allowing them to enter properties with only 48 hours’ notice and make emergency repairs, which landlords would pay for.

The bill is currently in the House of Commons at the committee stage, meaning there are three stages before it is given royal assent and becomes law.

It also comes after Awaab’s Law, which is an amendment which would require landlords to fix health hazards within set time limits. It is named after Awaab Ishak, who tragically died due to damp and mould in his home.

The government said that new requirements would “professionalise and drive the culture change needed in the sector” and ensure residents should receive a high level of service and treated with respect.

“While many managers already provide a high quality professional service, not all do. This will ensure that all managers have the skills and qualifications they need,” it added.

 

‘Residents let down by poor performing landlords’

Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove said: “The Grenfell Tower tragedy and, more recently, the death of Awaab Ishak showed the devastating consequences of residents inexcusably being let down by poor performing landlords who consistently failed to listen to them.

“We know that many social housing residents are not receiving the service or respect they deserve. The changes we are delivering today will make sure social housing managers across the country have the right skills and experience to deliver an excellent service and drive up standards across the board.”

Gavin Smart, CEO of the Chartered Institute of Housing, added: “We welcome the government’s focus on and support for professionalism in housing.

“We believe housing professionals should do all they can to ensure that tenants and residents have access to good quality, affordable homes; that they are treated with dignity and respect; and that their voices and views are heard and taken account of in decisions that affect them, their homes and the communities they live in and that the vast majority of housing professionals and organisations share this belief.”

He added: “We look forward to working with government to support organisations and individuals in achieving the qualifications needed under these new requirements.”

