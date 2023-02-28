You are here: Home - News -

News

Virgin Money to accept foster care income

by:
  • 28/02/2023
  • 0
Virgin Money to accept foster care income
Virgin Money will now accept income from foster caring in applications, which will support those “key workers in their aspirations of home ownership”.

The income will be included using its usual self-employed policy. This normally requires two years of business accounts and that the business is solvent during that period.

Individuals under foster care should be included as dependents within the application.

According to Criteria Brain, around 23 lenders do not accept foster care income, and around 61 lenders do accept the income.

 

Supporting a sector of 50,000 households

Craig Calder, head of secured lending at Virgin Money, said: “We know how important a role foster carers in the UK play, which is why we’ve made improvements to our lending policy that will help us to support this sector of over 50,000 households.

“We continually review our lending policy and these changes ensure that we can support these key workers in their aspirations of home ownership.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.