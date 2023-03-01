You are here: Home - News -

News

Over 1,000 borrowers sign up for Pure Retirement’s self-management mortgage platform

by:
  • 01/03/2023
  • 0
Over 1,000 borrowers sign up for Pure Retirement’s self-management mortgage platform
The number of people using Pure Retirement’s platform which allows them to manage their lifetime mortgage has reached more than 1,000.

The MyPure platform launched last year and allows customers to view their accounts and download annual statements. Borrowers with a drawdown plan can apply for a cash release online and ad hoc payments can be made for plan holders depending on their needs. They can also arrange to make recurring regular payments on the platform. 

Users of MyPure can send queries directly to the lender and access guides and FAQs. They can also complete their Certificate of Continuing Occupancy on the platform. 

So far, 410 Certificates of Continued Occupancy have been completed and 161 cash release applications have been submitted. Some 44 one-off optional repayments have been made while two direct debits have been set up. 

Pure Retirement hopes to use the platform as a springboard to engage with customers and offer digital management services to more people. 

 

‘MyPure platform really resonating’

Simon Hayton (pictured), chief operating officer at Pure Retirement, said: “It’s incredibly gratifying to see the MyPure platform really resonating with our customer base, and the number of registrations and interactions we’ve seen in such a short period of time.  

“We created it in recognition of an increasingly diverse and tech-savvy demographic, with additional considerations around Consumer Duty, empowering customers and facilitating convenience.” 

He added: “Seeing the take-up so far really validates our approach and affords us a really strong foundation on which to continue enhancing and developing MyPure going forward.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.