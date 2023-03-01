Over 1,000 borrowers sign up for Pure Retirement’s self-management mortgage platform

The number of people using Pure Retirement’s platform which allows them to manage their lifetime mortgage has reached more than 1,000.

The MyPure platform launched last year and allows customers to view their accounts and download annual statements. Borrowers with a drawdown plan can apply for a cash release online and ad hoc payments can be made for plan holders depending on their needs. They can also arrange to make recurring regular payments on the platform.

Users of MyPure can send queries directly to the lender and access guides and FAQs. They can also complete their Certificate of Continuing Occupancy on the platform.

So far, 410 Certificates of Continued Occupancy have been completed and 161 cash release applications have been submitted. Some 44 one-off optional repayments have been made while two direct debits have been set up.

Pure Retirement hopes to use the platform as a springboard to engage with customers and offer digital management services to more people.

‘MyPure platform really resonating’

Simon Hayton (pictured), chief operating officer at Pure Retirement, said: “It’s incredibly gratifying to see the MyPure platform really resonating with our customer base, and the number of registrations and interactions we’ve seen in such a short period of time.

“We created it in recognition of an increasingly diverse and tech-savvy demographic, with additional considerations around Consumer Duty, empowering customers and facilitating convenience.”

He added: “Seeing the take-up so far really validates our approach and affords us a really strong foundation on which to continue enhancing and developing MyPure going forward.”