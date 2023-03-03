You are here: Home - News -

News

Energy bill support to continue past April – reports

by: Rebecca Goodman
  • 03/03/2023
  • 0
Energy bill support to continue past April – reports
Some energy providers are preparing for government support to remain in place until June to help customers with rising bills, according to reports in today's press.

The current government help has capped the price of energy at £2,500 a year, under the Energy Price Guarantee.

This is due to rise to £3,000 from April but the BBC has reported that some providers are expecting the current support to remain in place.

It has also been reported in The Times that the guarantee will last for another three months, until June, at which point wholesale prices are expected to have fallen so much that the guarantee will no longer be needed.

This is because since the initial price guarantee was set up last year, there has been a big fall in wholesale energy prices. They are down by more than 70% from their peak last August, according to think tank The Resolution Foundation.

This means the government has spent less than it originally planned on providing help to households struggling with high prices.

Ofgem announced this week that its price cap would be £3,280 from April, yet if the price guarantee remains in place it will override this.

Nothing has been confirmed or announced by the government yet, but many in the industry are expecting an announcement to be made at the upcoming budget on 15 March.

‘Some respite for households facing an onslaught of heightened costs’

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst, interactive investor, said: “The rumour mill is making all the right noises for billpayers who face paying 135 per cent more, on average, on energy bills than they did in winter 2021/2022 from April.

“The retention of the current level of support under the government’s energy price guarantee scheme would offer some respite for households facing an onslaught of heightened costs in April, with council tax, broadband, mobile phone, water and sewage bills all set to rise.

“Low-income households are particularly exposed to hikes in energy bills as they spend a higher proportion of their budget on essentials.

“If you are struggling to pay your energy bills, contact your energy supplier to ask for support as your first port of call. It is worth consulting a debt advice charity such as StepChange or Turn2Us and they will go through all of your options.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Rebecca Goodman

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.