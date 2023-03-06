Paradigm Protect adds National Friendly to provider panel

Paradigm member firms will be able to access National Friendly’s medical, life and protection products.

This includes my PMI, which is a private medical insurance product with four levels to fit client’s needs and budget.

Level One is for quick diagnosis and cover for commonly-claimed treatments to Level Four for those with “no overall monetary limits” for out or in-patient treatment.

The other product is accident-only income protection and income production. They offer conventional short-term income protection and unique accident-only income protection that aims to pay clients a regular benefit if they can’t work due to accident and suffer a loss of earnings.

Another product is over-50s guaranteed life assurance which is a whole of life policy that offers a cash lump sum when a client dies. It does not need a medical and potential for a qualifying period in six months.

The lender also offers deferred care plans that pay out a monthly sum to cover fees for the client’s life.

Mike Allison, head of protection at Paradigm, commented: “As always, it is very encouraging to be bringing on board another provider to our panel, particularly one which comes with such history, experience and quality.

“Our Paradigm Protect firms will, I’m sure, want to explore all the products available through National Friendly and to engage with the provider and their clients to find suitable solutions.”

He added: “At Paradigm Protect, we continue to grow our proposition and the providers and products we provide access to. We are looking forward to working with the team at National Friendly and to building a long and prosperous relationship for all stakeholders.”

Oliver Jones, sales and distribution director at National Friendly, said: “At National Friendly, we’ve made great efforts to expand our distribution footprint. This new partnership with Paradigm further strengthens our position in the marketplace and we are excited to be working with a service provider of their calibre.

“We’re looking forward to finding ways to innovate within the protection space together.”