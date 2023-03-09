Halifax makes cuts of up to 0.25 per cent; Leeds BS adds five-year fixes – round-up

Halifax has reduced rates across its remortgage tracker range and select home buyer products of up to 0.25 per cent.

Changes will apply from 13 March.

Mortgages for borrowers with small deposits have been reduced in price. For example, the two-year fixed at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) with no fee has gone down by 0.05 per cent to 5.2 per cent, while the £999 fee alternative has seen the same reduction to 4.98 per cent.

The five-year fixes at 90 and 95 per cent LTV have also been lowered.

Changes have also been made to two-year tracker home buyer deals up to 90 per cent LTV.

Remortgage changes

The two-year remortgage tracker deals have seen the largest reductions, with the 60 per cent loan to LTV option with a £999 fee now at 4.23 per cent, down from 4.36 per cent. The option for larger loans of £1m to £5m at the same LTV tier with a £3,999 fee has been reduced by the same amount and is also 4.23 per cent.

At 75 per cent LTV, both the standard and large loan options have been cut by 0.18 per cent to 4.33 per cent.

The 80 per cent LTV with a £999 fee has been reduced by 0.25 per cent to 4.41 per cent, while the 85 per cent LTV standard and large loan deals have each been cut by 0.18 per cent to 4.58 per cent.

Leeds BS adds high LTV deals

Leeds Building Society has launched three mortgages at 90 per cent LTV with fixed rate terms of five years.

There is a purchase or remortgage option with a rate of 4.69 per cent with no completion fee, and an alternative with a £999 fee priced at 4.64 per cent.

There is also a purchase only product for properties with an EPC or predicted energy assessment (PEA) rating of A to C. This has a £999 fee and a rate of 4.54 per cent.

Jonathan Thompson, senior mortgage manager at Leeds Building Society, said: “Ongoing economic volatility and the rising cost of living are prompting more borrowers to seek out longer term fixes and the payment security these can offer.

“When a mortgage tends to be your biggest monthly outgoing, choosing to fix gives certainty which can help with managing the rest of your household budget as bills for utilities and essentials continue to rise.”