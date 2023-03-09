You are here: Home - News -

News

Halifax makes cuts of up to 0.25 per cent; Leeds BS adds five-year fixes – round-up

by:
  • 09/03/2023
  • 0
Halifax makes cuts of up to 0.25 per cent; Leeds BS adds five-year fixes – round-up
Halifax has reduced rates across its remortgage tracker range and select home buyer products of up to 0.25 per cent.

Changes will apply from 13 March. 

Mortgages for borrowers with small deposits have been reduced in price. For example, the two-year fixed at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) with no fee has gone down by 0.05 per cent to 5.2 per cent, while the £999 fee alternative has seen the same reduction to 4.98 per cent. 

The five-year fixes at 90 and 95 per cent LTV have also been lowered. 

Changes have also been made to two-year tracker home buyer deals up to 90 per cent LTV. 

 

Remortgage changes 

The two-year remortgage tracker deals have seen the largest reductions, with the 60 per cent loan to LTV option with a £999 fee now at 4.23 per cent, down from 4.36 per cent. The option for larger loans of £1m to £5m at the same LTV tier with a £3,999 fee has been reduced by the same amount and is also 4.23 per cent. 

At 75 per cent LTV, both the standard and large loan options have been cut by 0.18 per cent to 4.33 per cent. 

The 80 per cent LTV with a £999 fee has been reduced by 0.25 per cent to 4.41 per cent, while the 85 per cent LTV standard and large loan deals have each been cut by 0.18 per cent to 4.58 per cent. 

 

Leeds BS adds high LTV deals 

Leeds Building Society has launched three mortgages at 90 per cent LTV with fixed rate terms of five years. 

There is a purchase or remortgage option with a rate of 4.69 per cent with no completion fee, and an alternative with a £999 fee priced at 4.64 per cent.  

There is also a purchase only product for properties with an EPC or predicted energy assessment (PEA) rating of A to C. This has a £999 fee and a rate of 4.54 per cent. 

Jonathan Thompson, senior mortgage manager at Leeds Building Society, said: “Ongoing economic volatility and the rising cost of living are prompting more borrowers to seek out longer term fixes and the payment security these can offer. 

“When a mortgage tends to be your biggest monthly outgoing, choosing to fix gives certainty which can help with managing the rest of your household budget as bills for utilities and essentials continue to rise.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.