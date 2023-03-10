You are here: Home - News -

News

Clydesdale Bank reduces product transfer rates

by:
  • 10/03/2023
  • 0
Clydesdale Bank reduces product transfer rates
Clydesdale Bank has made rate cuts to its product transfer range for existing customers.

Now, its two-year fixed product transfers begin at 4.4 per cent with a £499 fee and 4.6 per cent with no fee. 

The five-year fixes have rates beginning from 4.02 per cent with a £499 fee or 4.17 per cent for a fee-free option. 

Richard Walker, head of intermediary sales at Virgin Money said: “We’re pleased to announce that we’ve made reductions to our Clydesdale Bank retention rates which are available to existing customers. 

“Our products provide customers with a great opportunity to secure a new fixed rate.” 

This follows the lender increasing its variable revert rate which would be paid by any borrowers coming off a fixed rate without refinancing. This rose from 7.74 per cent to 8.24 per cent, with respect to the increase of the Bank of England’s base rate in February. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/