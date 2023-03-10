You are here: Home - News -

EPC C status is ‘not worth landlords bothering with’ – Star Letter 10/03/2023

  • 10/03/2023
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comment comes in response to BSLS2023: Landlords should not drive property energy efficiency before legislation ready

Paul Barrett said: “It rarely makes financial sense for lets to be improved to EPC C status, so landlords will simply sell them off to homebuyers.

“That means millions of homeless tenants but who cares about them? There will be an increase in owner-occupation which will be a ‘good thing’.”

He continued: “Of course, the government will have mass homelessness to cope with. No idea how they will do that.

“Any UK government will need to source accommodation for the millions of resultant homeless as landlords sell up. An EPC C status is simply not worth landlords bothering with.

“Let owner-occupiers waste their own money achieving C status if they want because, of course, owner-occupiers aren’t required to do so and never will be, despite what any government may want.”

 

