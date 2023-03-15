You are here: Home - News -

News

Spring Budget 2023: Government hikes corporation tax but extends ‘full expensing’ to drive investment

by:
  • 15/03/2023
  • 0
Spring Budget 2023: Government hikes corporation tax but extends ‘full expensing’ to drive investment
In the Spring Budget today, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed the expected corporation tax rise from 19 per cent to 25 per cent for companies with over £250,000 in profits would go ahead, but maintained the levy is the lowest of its kind among G7 economies.

The rise in corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent been widely expected but was greeted with disappointment by a number of commentators.

Alistair Nichol, tax partner at wealth managers Evelyn Partners, said: “Few expected the Chancellor to row back from the planned hike in corporation tax from 19 per cent to 25 per cent  from April. However, business will be disappointed by the lack of a clear roadmap to bring down corporation tax in the coming years. Businesses think and plan long term, and they need the clarity to make investment decisions.”

Hunt was also attacked for the rise by those in his party including former Home Secretary Priti Patel and backbench MP Simon Clarke.

Meanwhile Hunt announced he would replace the Super-deduction scheme, due to end this month on 31 March, with the introduction of ‘full expensing’ from 1 April for three years. This allows companies to write off the full cost of ‘IT equipment, plants or machinery’ against taxable profits in the year of investment, instead of over the life of the asset, a potentially powerful driver for business investment. Hunt said government will make it permanent when ‘fiscal conditions allow’.

Super-Deduction was the tax relief scheme first introduced during the pandemic to boost company investment from 1 April 2021 until the end of March 2023. Companies were allowed to claim 130 per cent capital allowances on qualifying plant and machinery investments.

Explaining the rise in corportion tax and the introduction of full expensing, the government Budget document said: “The UK has the joint most generous capital allowance regime in the OECD with a Net Present Value (NPV) of 100 per cent. NPV measures the value of tax relief today, reflecting that relief upfront is better than relief later. Capital allowances allow businesses to write off the cost of qualifying expenditure against taxable income, thus cutting businesses’ overall tax bill. This means that until April 2026, for every £1 invested in qualifying expenditure, companies can save up to 25p on their tax bill.”

Hunt said only 10 per cent of businesses would pay the full rate and anticipated that his new “full capital expensing” policy was equivalent of a corporation tax cut worth an average of £9bn a year.

He told the Commons it would lead to a three per cent increase in business investment a year and without it, the UK would have “fallen down international league tables on tax competitiveness and damaged growth”.

In the 23-24 fiscal year, UK corporation tax receipts totaled £82bn, against income tax at £168bn and council tax at £44bn.

 

Mixed reactions

Taking both measures into account, there were mixed reactions from financial commentators.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said: “Our economy has been held back in recent years because people running businesses have felt nervous of committing to investment when the climate is so uncertain.

She said: “The introduction of 100% full expensing for the next three years is therefore very welcome and we urge it to be continued thereafter. It simplifies the system, removes confusion about whether digital investments count as capital and crucially incentivises investment by reducing the up-front cashflow risk.

However, Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, was not quite so upbeat.

She said: “Billed as a Budget for growth, there’s not much for businesses to get excited about. ‘Full capital expensing’ is pretty headline grabbing but the problem is it replaces the super deduction which at 130% was a tad more generous. Businesses are also having to factor in the increase in corporation tax, so it feels a bit like they’ve been short-changed on this one.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Victoria is group editor, Mortgage Solutions and Your Mortgage at AE3 Media. Previous titles include editor of What Mortgage and Credit Today and a stint freelancing for various titles, including The Guardian, Which? and Money.co.uk

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Has buy-to-let affordability improved since higher product fees have been introduced?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.