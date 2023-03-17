Leeds BS appoints O’Reilly as head of intermediary partnerships

In the role he will manage the corporate account team as well as the field-based business development function.

O’Reilly will also oversee the delivery of its intermediary business plan, which aims to help broker partners get the best mortgages for their customers.

O’Reilly has worked at Leeds Building Society for over eight years, initially joining as a corporate account manager before taking on the role of head of corporate accounts in 2018.

Prior to joining the mutual, he was a key account manager at Legal and General for two years and before that was a project manager for around four years at Lloyds Banking Group.

Before that he worked as a national account manager at Birmingham Midshires for over three years and as a national account manager at HBOS for around three years.

Martese Carton, director of mortgage distribution at Leeds Building Society, said: “It is a pleasure to be able to offer James this new role.

“During his time at the society, James’ drive and enthusiasm has been infectious amongst the team, and he has delivered brilliant results for the business, our intermediary partners, and for the customer. James is a highly engaged and versatile leader and is well-deserving of this promotion.”

O’Reilly added: “Throughout my time at Leeds Building Society I have loved being able to work with teams towards our purpose of putting homeownership within reach of more people. I am excited to work collaboratively with our broker teams to continue to deliver the brilliant results we’ve seen over recent years.”