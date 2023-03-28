Generation Rent appoints Twomey as director

Tenant campaign group Generation Rent has hired Ben Twomey as its director, taking over from Baroness Alicia Kennedy.

Twomey will take on the role from 14 June and Generation Rent’s deputy director Dan Wilson Craw will lead the organisation in the interim.

In his role he will lead the body’s efforts to secure better rights and protections for people who live in private rented homes in the UK.

Part of this will involve campaigning on the Renters Reform Bill, which aims to abolish Section 21 evictions and bring out a national registration scheme for landlords.

Twomey was director of policy and communications at the National Youth Advocacy Service and worked at the firm for around four years.

He also co-chairs the Alliance for Children in Care and Care Leavers.

Twomey also worked at the West Midlands Police in various roles, for around three years, and before that worked at the Office of the Police and Crime Commission for Warwickshire for around a year.

Ian Mulheirn, chair of Generation Rent, said: “Ben has been an exceptional advocate for children in care and has an impressive track record, and the board is delighted that he will be bringing his skills, experience and energy to the renters’ movement.

“I’m hugely grateful for the contribution Alicia has made over the past three years, expanding the Generation Rent team, building a wider coalition for reform and amplifying the voice of renters in the policy debate. We wish her well for the future.”

Kennedy, who is taking on the role of chief operating office of the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, said: “I am immensely proud of what the team has achieved in the past three years. The organisation is in a very strong place to continue leading the public debate on renting and I know Ben will do a fantastic job in the months and years ahead.”

Twomey continued: “I’m thrilled to be joining Generation Rent at this critical time for renters in the UK. The Renters Reform Bill is a huge opportunity to transform renting and there’s a lot of work to be done to make sure it delivers real improvements in the lives of those of us whose only option is to rent.

“As the cost of living crisis deepens, I will be making the case that everyone deserves to live in a safe, secure and affordable home. I look forward to working with the team at Generation Rent to build on its achievements and keep making renters’ voices heard in the corridors of power.”