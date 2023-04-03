You are here: Home - News -

News

Plan to return Natwest to private ownership extended by two years

by:
  • 03/04/2023
  • 0
Plan to return Natwest to private ownership extended by two years
Natwest is expected to be fully privately owned by 2025 following a two-year extension to the government’s trading plan for the group.

Natwest Group, formerly the Royal Bank of Scotland Group, has seen £3.7bn raised in a trading plan which was established in August 2021. The plan was set up for the government to sell down its share in the group and was initially meant to be a 12-month programme. It was extended in July 2022, with a view to close in August this year. 

It involves selling shares in the market through an appointed broker over the duration of the plan and the extension announced today means the plan will now be in place until August 2025, provided there are no more extensions. 

Andrew Griffith, economic secretary to the Treasury, said: “We are determined to return Natwest to full private ownership. 

“Today’s extension marks another significant milestone in delivering this – ensuring we achieve best value for the taxpayer as we sell down the shareholding.” 

The Treasury and UK Government Investments, the entity overseeing the Treasury’s stake in Natwest, said it would continue to consider other disposal options for future sales. It added that the extension of the trading plan did not mean other options which would be value for money for the taxpayer would not be explored.  

The government currently holds a 42 per cent share in Natwest, down from 84 per cent at its peak. It will only dispose of its stake when it is value for money and market conditions allow. 

The government spent £46bn rescuing NatWest after it was caught up in the financial crisis of 2009. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

In the last 12 months, have you seen more first-time buyer clients who are on higher incomes?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/