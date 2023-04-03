You are here: Home - News -

Twenty7tec adds affordability solution to sourcing module

by:
  • 03/04/2023
Mortgage tech firm Twenty7tec has brought out enhanced affordability solution to its Source module, so users can access it with no additional cost.

The firms said advisers can retrieve from more than 60 lenders across the residential and buy-to-let sectors, without having to leave the platform.

The company added that more lenders expected to be onboarded in the near future, so more would be included in its affordability solution.

The addition of the affordability solution means product, criteria and affordability searches can be done in one place.

The solution also stores a screenshot of affordability search results from lenders’ websites, allowing brokers to use it as evidence of research production.

Nathan Reilly (pictured), director of customer relationships at Twenty7tec, said: “Source gives ultimate efficiency to users who are trying to identify the most appropriate lender for their customer.

Since acquiring BrokerSense earlier this year, it’s meant that we can enhance this functionality and roll out a comprehensive affordability solution that covers residential and buy-to-let across an extensive panel of lenders.”

He added: “This new function, along with our existing product and criteria sourcing, gives advisers an invaluable tool to help meet customers’ increasingly complex needs.”

