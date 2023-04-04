You are here: Home - News -

News

Lender confidence boost sees more sub-four per cent mortgages on offer – Rightmove

by:
  • 04/04/2023
  • 0
Lender confidence boost sees more sub-four per cent mortgages on offer – Rightmove
Confidence in the market has resulted in lenders reducing more mortgage rates and introducing a wider selection of sub-four per cent deals.

According to Rightmove’s weekly mortgage trends data, the average rate for a two-year fixed rate at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee is 4.52 per cent, down from 4.65 per cent as of last week on 28 March. 

The average rate for a five-year fixed rate at the same tier is 4.18 per cent, compared to 4.28 per cent last week. 

These represent rate cuts of 0.13 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively. 

The average two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV is 4.65 per cent, a decrease from 4.71 per cent, while a five-year fixed rate is 4.32 per cent, a fall from 4.35 per cent previously.

At 85 per cent LTV, two-year fixed rates have reduced by 0.08 per cent on average to reach 4.91 per cent, while five-year fixed rates are now 4.53 per cent, down from 4.62 per cent. 

By comparison, most of these products would have had rates of around two per cent this time last year, with the highest average being the five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV which was 2.6 per cent in 2022. 

Mortgages at 90 per cent LTV have also gone down in rate, with the average two-year fixed rate standing at 5.18 per cent, a reduction from 5.22 per cent and the average five-year fixed rate coming to 4.78 per cent, down from 4.84 per cent. 

These are reductions of 0.04 per cent and 0.06 per cent respectively. 

At 95 per cent LTV, a five-year fixed rate at the same tier has an average rate of 5.07 per cent, a decrease from 5.19 per cent. 

In contrast, mortgages fixed for two years at 95 per cent LTV have risen slightly over the last week. Rightmove’s data found that the average two-year fixed rate for people with a five per cent deposit was 5.62 per cent, a 0.02 per cent rise on last week.  

 

Competing for business 

Matt Smith, mortgage expert at Rightmove, said that the number of lenders cutting rates this week had “gathered pace”, with average rates going down by up to 0.13 per cent.

He continued that more lenders were offering sub-four per cent five-year fixed rate deals.

“This reflects lenders’ increasing confidence in the future direction of rates following the Bank of England base rate announcement. And, perhaps of equal importance, it’s a sign that lenders are actively competing for business from prospective homebuyers.   

“As we go into the Easter break, we can expect that rates will remain flat or even creep down a little in the coming week. In part due to the bank holidays, but also as lenders take stock of the impact of recent repricing activity,” Smith noted. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

In the last 12 months, have you seen more first-time buyer clients who are on higher incomes?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.