AMI confirms board appointments post-election

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has made five appointments to its board, with three re-elections.

The practitioner constituency has re-elected Andrew Montlake, managing director of Coreco, and Scott Taylor-Barr, financial adviser at Carl Summers Financial Services.

Rachel Lummis, mortgage adviser at Xpress Mortgages, has been elected to the practitioner constituency.

Key’s chief executive Will Hale has been re-elected to the national constituency and Kay Leslie, compliance director at HL Partnership, has been elected to the network constituency.

All board positions are re-elected on at least a three-year rolling cycle and existing members can stand for re-elections.

AMI was founded in 2003 and was previously part of the Association of Independent Financial Advisers (AIFA) but became a separate entity in 2012.

The trade body represents mortgage intermediaries in the UK and its objective is to “promote the provision of good advice as an essential part of a healthy market for mortgages, which operates in the interests of consumer”.

AMI: ‘Well-positioned to protect the advice community’

Robert Sinclair (pictured), chief executive of AMI, said: “This process ensures that the membership affirms that it is being properly represented. I would like to thank all those who stood for election which ensures a proper democratic process.

“The board would like to express their sincere thanks to Abi Greenhalgh of Nest Financial Services for her service over the last three years. They would also like to thank Simon Broadley, formerly of Tenet, for his work and support over the previous five years.

“With the busy regulatory agenda, AMI remains well positioned to promote and protect the mortgage advice community.”