You are here: Home - News -

News

Key launches payment-term lifetime mortgage

by:
  • 29/02/2024
  • 0
Key launches payment-term lifetime mortgage
Key Later Life Finance has launched a payment-term lifetime mortgage to address demand from underserved customers.

The payment-term lifetime mortgage allows older homeowners to release tax-free cash at a lower rate of interest than a standard lifetime mortgage.

They have to commit to a period of mandatory payments that last until the oldest applicant’s 66th birthday, but payments only have to be a partial monthly interest payment.

The product offers higher loan to values (LTVs) and more flexibility, allowing borrowers to meet their later life lending needs while lowering the total cost of the loan. With the LTV boost of up to eight per cent available, this can equate to £23,000 of an average property.

The deal aims to increase product choice for mainstream mortgage advisers and equity release specialists supporting customers aged 50-plus looking to borrow into retirement.

Key added that the cost-of-living crisis had significantly impacted older homeowners in terms of meeting monthly payments on standard residential mortgages, but they have the ability to make some monthly payments to lower the overall cost of borrowing. The lender said that it is this cohort it aims to serve.

Will Hale (pictured), CEO at Key said: “The new payment-term lifetime mortgage addresses a growing group of older borrowers who are struggling with their monthly mortgage payments.

“All advisers, both mainstream mortgage advisers and equity release specialists, must broaden their offering and consider all options for customers over 50 looking to borrow into retirement.”

He added: “The new product gives customers access to more of their home’s value while ensuring they remain protected throughout later life, even if their circumstances change.

“Making some mandatory repayments in pre-retirement is a sensible thing to do for many borrowers, as this can significantly reduce the cost of borrowing and can provide greater financial flexibility in the future.”

Hale said: “We are confident our revised approach to advice covers a holistic range of product types for customers, so they can feel confident in our advice recommendations.

“We are focused on leading the way in advice for the new later life lending market. We will continue evolving our approach on products and advice to keep pace with changing needs, a growing market, and the heightened expectations of Consumer Duty.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.