Clydesdale Bank slashes rates and add products

Clydesdale Bank has reduced select new customer and product transfer rates by up to 0.24 per cent and brought out exclusive remortgage deals.

The lender has added a two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) at 4.39 per cent and its five-year fixed rate equivalent is 3.98 per cent. Both come with a £1,499 fee, £1,000 cashback and free valuation.

The firm has also lowered its exclusive remortgage fixed rates at 80 per cent LTV with £1,499 fee by up to 0.19 per cent.

On the new customer side, fixed rates between 75 and 90 per cent LTV have fallen by up to 0.24 per cent.

Higher LTV professional and newly-qualified professional fixed rates, between 85 and 90 per cent LTV, have gone down by up to 0.14 per cent. The same changes have been applied to its product transfer range.

Exclusive fixed rates for loans between £1m to £2m at 65 and 75 per cent LTV have decreased by around 0.21 per cent, and fixed rates for £1m or more between 65 and 85 per cent LTV have gone down by 0.24 per cent.

In its product transfer range, fixed rates between 65 and 90 per cent LTV have reduced by around 0.24 per cent.

Sub-four per cent mortgages at Clydesdale

Richard Walker, head of intermediary sales at Clydesdale Bank, said: “We have made a number of reductions across the Clydesdale Bank mortgage range with five-year fixed rates now starting at 3.98 per cent.

“We have also launched two £1,000 cashback exclusive products at 75 per cent LTV for remortgage customers which allows them to use their own solicitors.”