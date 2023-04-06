You are here: Home - News -

News

Clydesdale Bank slashes rates and add products

by:
  • 06/04/2023
  • 0
Clydesdale Bank slashes rates and add products
Clydesdale Bank has reduced select new customer and product transfer rates by up to 0.24 per cent and brought out exclusive remortgage deals.

The lender has added a two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) at 4.39 per cent and its five-year fixed rate equivalent is 3.98 per cent. Both come with a £1,499 fee, £1,000 cashback and free valuation.

The firm has also lowered its exclusive remortgage fixed rates at 80 per cent LTV with £1,499 fee by up to 0.19 per cent.

On the new customer side, fixed rates between 75 and 90 per cent LTV have fallen by up to 0.24 per cent.

Higher LTV professional and newly-qualified professional fixed rates, between 85 and 90 per cent LTV, have gone down by up to 0.14 per cent. The same changes have been applied to its product transfer range.

Exclusive fixed rates for loans between £1m to £2m at 65 and 75 per cent LTV have decreased by around 0.21 per cent, and fixed rates for £1m or more between 65 and 85 per cent LTV have gone down by 0.24 per cent.

The same changes have been applied to its product transfer range.

In its product transfer range, fixed rates between 65 and 90 per cent LTV have reduced by around 0.24 per cent.

 

Sub-four per cent mortgages at Clydesdale

Richard Walker, head of intermediary sales at Clydesdale Bank, said: “We have made a number of reductions across the Clydesdale Bank mortgage range with five-year fixed rates now starting at 3.98 per cent.

“We have also launched two £1,000 cashback exclusive products at 75 per cent LTV for remortgage customers which allows them to use their own solicitors.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

In the last 12 months, have you seen more first-time buyer clients who are on higher incomes?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/