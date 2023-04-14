Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter launches industry survey

The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIHMC) has released a survey in order to get a snapshot of mental health in the industry so it can improve its guidance.

The survey features 13 questions, many of them multiple choice, and should only take a few minutes to complete. The survey can be found here.

The MIHMC was launched in October 2021 and offers guidance and framework for firms to support their staff’s mental wellbeing.

It was co-founded by Brightstar, Chartwell FS, Coreco, Crystal Specialist Finance, Knowledge Bank, Landbay and SimplyBiz Mortgages.

The charter now has over 60 mortgage industry companies signed up, meaning they are committed to supporting their staff and their mental health.