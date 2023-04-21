Furness BS adds high LTV deals

Furness Building Society has expanded its residential range with rate reductions and a re-entrance into the 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) space.

The lender will offer a two-year fix at 95 per cent LTV priced at 5.54 per cent, and a five-year fix set at 5.18 per cent.

The deals come with a £250 cashback.

The lender’s two-year fix for cases up to 85 per cent LTV has fallen from 4.74 per cent to 4.63 per cent.

Its two-year fixed rate for cases up to 90 per cent LTV have decreased from 4.98 per cent to 4.88 per cent.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate for cases up to 90 per cent LTV has reduced from 4.89 per cent to 4.64 per cent.

Alasdair McDonald, head of intermediaries at Furness, said: “Our approach to lending means that we can help clients by giving them the care and attention they need.

“We understand that each client’s situations can be unique and that’s why our underwriters consider each cases on its own merits.”