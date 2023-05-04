Coutts expands mortgage offering to intermediary market

London-based Coutts, part of Natwest Group, is making mortgages available to the intermediary market, showing its “commitment to brokers and support of clients at every stage of their wealth journey”.

Coutts is well-known as a specialist in the million pound-plus loans market, offering bespoke solutions to clients who want a “personalised approach” when they purchase or remortgage a property.

It said the change to its service would “bring together expertise from across the bank showing a deep understanding of clients’ borrowing needs”.

Brokers will be supported by a team of bankers, with the addition of two roles to its business development team. This includes national account manager and business development managers.

Coutts’ criteria

Criteria for mortgages previously were that a client must be a Coutts clients with a current account.

The minimum term is two years and the maximum is 35 years or to age 80.

The minimum loan for new clients is £1m and the maximum loan to value (LTV) is 85 per cent or up to 75 per cent LTV for buy-to-let. The mortgage reserve amount is up to 75 per cent.

Coutts allows overpayments of 10 per cent of the outstanding mortgage balance per year, and two-year fixed rates start from 4.94 per cent, five-year fixed rates begin at 4.89 per cent and 10-year fixed rates are priced from 4.84 per cent.

The bank also offers tracker rate mortgages, investment property mortgages and offset select mortgages.

‘Creating a better experience for brokers’

Katherine O’Shea, real estate director at Coutts, said: “Whether you’re buying your dream home, a second house or an investment property, Coutts prides itself on offering bespoke mortgages which provide flexible solutions to clients.

“Making our mortgages available to intermediaries not only shows our support to brokers, but also means we can better help more clients achieve their property goals with a mortgage that suits their needs.”

Gary Sutherland, mortgage distribution director at Natwest, said: “NatWest Group is committed to delivering an intermediary strategy that helps the market to grow, supported by the best of expertise from across the bank.

“We want to deliver brilliantly for mortgage intermediaries, enabling their clients to thrive. This change demonstrates our commitment to create an even better experience for brokers, making it easier for them to work with us.”