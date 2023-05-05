You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 05/05/2023

  • 05/05/2023
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 05/05/2023
The government considering reviving the Help to Buy scheme was the most read this week, with brokers noting that any scheme would have to have to be more targeted and go beyond new build.

Several reports about customers with complex income and its impact on affordability and application success were among most read this week.

Mortgage Solutions’ exclusive on Sam Kirtikar buying a majority stake in The Mortgage Broker and our latest Tough Talk with Steve Seal rounded out the top 10 most read this week.

 

Government considering Help to Buy revival ‒ reports

 

Lloyds’ mortgage balances decrease by £3.7bn in Q1

 

Hodge slashes rates across its professional mortgage range

 

Why mortgages are double trouble if you’re self-employed and over 50 – Quinn

 

US mortgage rates rise again but ‘welcome news’ ahead for the rest of the year – view from across the pond

 

Majority of brokers say mortgage affordability is more complex

 

Fewer homeowners considering sustainable home improvements and EPC ratings

 

Over a quarter of adults with complex incomes have been denied mortgages

 

Exclusive: Kirtikar buys majority stake in The Mortgage Broker Group

 

Unadvised product transfers risk masking early-stage struggling borrowers – Tough Talk

 

