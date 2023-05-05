Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 05/05/2023

The government considering reviving the Help to Buy scheme was the most read this week, with brokers noting that any scheme would have to have to be more targeted and go beyond new build.

Several reports about customers with complex income and its impact on affordability and application success were among most read this week.

Mortgage Solutions’ exclusive on Sam Kirtikar buying a majority stake in The Mortgage Broker and our latest Tough Talk with Steve Seal rounded out the top 10 most read this week.