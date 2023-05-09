You are here: Home - News -

TMA Club brings Molo Finance onto lender panel

  • 09/05/2023
TMA Club has brought on Molo Finance to its lender panel so its directly authorised brokers can access its range of buy-to-let mortgages.

This includes deals for limited companies, houses in multiple occupation (HMO), first-time landlords and portfolio landlords.

Molo Finance was launched in 2018 and is a digital direct-to-consumer lender. It offers proprietary technology to offer “simpler, fast online, paperless, buy-to-let mortgages”.

Brokers can benefit from wide criteria such as no minimum income required, accepting UK and non-UK nationals, first-time buyer and first-time landlords, maximum of six unit for a multi-unit freehold block, standard HMOs up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), up to 20 mortgages buy-to-lets for portfolio landlords, student lets, corporate lets, holiday lets and new build acceptance.

Lisa Martin (pictured), development director at TMA, said: “In an increasingly complex market, digitally-led propositions, such as Molo Finance, can help brokers save significant time on mortgage application processes – time which could be better spent assisting clients.

“As such, we’re very pleased to be partnering with Molo Finance, and we’re confident that this partnership will add real value to our lender panel.”

Francesca Carlesi, CEO and co-founder at Molo Finance, added: “We’re proud to be able to bring our buy-to-let products to one of the largest mortgage and protection distributors, TMA Club. By using our proprietary technology, brokers will be able to support many more customers to invest in property.

“We’re looking forward to working with TMA Club and provide its members with access to our digital mortgage proposition.”

