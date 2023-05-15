You are here: Home - News -

Barclays set to close more bank branches

by: Paloma Kubiak
  • 15/05/2023
Barclays confirms a further 15 bank branches will shut this summer, taking its 2023 total to a dismal milestone just shy of 100. Overall, it means a fifth of its network will close this year.

In a fresh blow to Barclays customers, the banking giant confirmed it will close in 15 more locations this August and September.

This means since the start of 2023, Barclays has announced seven separate rounds of closures, taking the total to 99 locations.

However, a total of 110 Barclays branches will disappear (or already have) from local high streets this year, once factoring in branch closures announced in 2022.

Last year, the banking giant confirmed it would close 132 branches, leaving it with a network of 481 branches at the end of 2022.

But given the spate of closure announcements in 2023 already, this means a fifth of its network will go.

Overall, across the major banking brands this year already, 250 branches have been confirmed for closure from the likes of Barclays, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, NatWest and TSB.

Online wins out

As with all the previous branch closure confirmations, Barclays highlighted the shift towards digital banking as the main factor in the decision.

A spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers. Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods.

“We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK.”

Alternative ways to bank with Barclays

As well as Barclays Local, customers can visit banking hubs which provide basic banking services including counter services run by the major banks and the Post Office. There are also dedicated rooms where customers can see community bankers from their own bank for more complicated matters that require specialist knowledge or privacy.

According to LINK, the ATM network, there are four banking hubs open in Brixham (Devon), Cambuslang (South Lanarkshire), Cottingham (East Ridings of Yorkshire) and Rochford (Essex).

Paloma Kubiak

