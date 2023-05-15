You are here: Home - News -

Leeds BS teams up with Unisure to offer fast home insurance quotes

  • 15/05/2023
Leeds Building Society has partnered with Uinsure to allow society customers to arrange home insurance quickly and simply.

Mutual members can get a quote online in as little as 20 seconds and can get quotes in branches in minutes.

The lender said that this is a fraction of the time its takes with direct insurers and aggregators and the only information required is name, date of birth and postcode.

The partnership will offer the mutual’s customers to around seven leading underwriters who compete to deliver the lowest price on Uinsure’s five star Defaqto-rated policy. The cheapest is offered to members.

The mutual recently partnered with Experian to allow borrowers to use the company’s boost service, so Netflix and Spotify subscriptions can contribute to affordability.

 

Offering peace of mind

John Scally, head of commercial development at Leeds Building Society, said: “Our purpose is to put homeownership in reach of people, and this partnership with Uinsure means we can offer our members peace of mind that their property is protected should they suffer any unexpected loss or damage.

“We have made use of new technology to simplify the application process in order to encourage people to protect their homes, which is usually the most expensive asset people own.”

He added: “It’s important to us that our service is accessible for everyone, so customers will be able to apply online, in one of our branches, over the telephone or alongside their mortgage application with Leeds Building Society.”

Martin Schulthiess, Uinsure’s group managing director, added: “Our goal is to remove insurance complexity by using technology and data to make insurance more convenient and accessible for people across the UK and our new partnership supports our strategy of leading innovation in UK Bancassurance.

“The partnership also underlines how smart insurance technology can play a big part in helping people protect their homes and we’re excited to deliver this to Leeds Building Society members.”

