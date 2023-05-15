You are here: Home - News -

News

Natwest expands intermediary business development team

by:
  • 15/05/2023
  • 0
Natwest expands intermediary business development team
Natwest will be growing its intermediary business development team by adding business development adviser (BDA) roles, signalling its “commitment to brokers”.

The lender said that the new roles would bolster the existing business development and telephony support teams.

The change will bring more support and expertise on the phone, with the BDAs helping brokers get the information they need quickly.

Natwest said that the move would also give brokers someone to talk to pre-application about complex cases or help with criteria queries, through to application submissions to deal with problems or delays in case progress.

There will be a specific broker line post-application for brokers who have questions about their application progress.

This is in addition to LiveTalk, which will be manned by business development advisers.

Natwest said that there would also be a specific London telephone line to “support the nuanced needs of the London mortgage market”.

Gary Sutherland, mortgage distribution director at Natwest, said: “At Natwest, we’re delivering an intermediary strategy that helps the market to grow, supported by the best people.

“We are delighted to expand our team further and to be able to offer brokers even more support on the phone, demonstrating our commitment to create an even better experience for brokers and making it easier for them to work with us.”

He added: “We want to deliver brilliantly for mortgage intermediaries, enabling them to have the best people and support for them and their customers to thrive.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2023

Jun 28, 2023
Online

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

Latest Poll

Are product transfers becoming more popular than remortgages?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.