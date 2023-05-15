Natwest expands intermediary business development team

Natwest will be growing its intermediary business development team by adding business development adviser (BDA) roles, signalling its “commitment to brokers”.

The lender said that the new roles would bolster the existing business development and telephony support teams.

The change will bring more support and expertise on the phone, with the BDAs helping brokers get the information they need quickly.

Natwest said that the move would also give brokers someone to talk to pre-application about complex cases or help with criteria queries, through to application submissions to deal with problems or delays in case progress.

There will be a specific broker line post-application for brokers who have questions about their application progress.

This is in addition to LiveTalk, which will be manned by business development advisers.

Natwest said that there would also be a specific London telephone line to “support the nuanced needs of the London mortgage market”.

Gary Sutherland, mortgage distribution director at Natwest, said: “At Natwest, we’re delivering an intermediary strategy that helps the market to grow, supported by the best people.

“We are delighted to expand our team further and to be able to offer brokers even more support on the phone, demonstrating our commitment to create an even better experience for brokers and making it easier for them to work with us.”

He added: “We want to deliver brilliantly for mortgage intermediaries, enabling them to have the best people and support for them and their customers to thrive.”