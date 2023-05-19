Pepper Money expands range and lowers rates

Pepper Money has expanded its range with deals at 65 per cent loan to value in select ranges and lower rates.

The 65 per cent LTV products are in its Pepper 48 and Pepper 48 Light ranges, which are aimed at customers who have not had a default or county court judgment in the last 48 months, and are priced from 2.4 per cent plus the base rate.

Two-year fixed rates start at 6.38 per cent, while two-year tracker deals in the range begin from 2.4 per cent plus the base rate. Five-year fixed rates start from 6.45 per cent and lifetime tracker products are 4.6 per cent plus the base rate.

The lender has cut its two-year fixed rates in its Pepper 48 and Pepper 48 Light products at 75 per cent LTV by up to 0.91 per cent. Pricing starts at 6.33 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rates in its Pepper 48 and Pepper 48 Light at 75 per cent LTV have been reduced by up to 0.44 per cent. Pricing begins at 6.4 per cent.

The lender’s product for people with a debt management plan has been expanded to include two-year fixes on Pepper 24 at 70 per cent LTV.

Paul Adams (pictured), sales director at Pepper Money, said: “These enhancements to our mortgage proposition reflect our ongoing commitment to help brokers find the best solutions for their customers whose credit profile or employment means they are excluded by high street lenders.

“These new lower rates are supported by Pepper Money’s award-winning service proposition. With a dedicated and fully accessible case owner, brokers continue to rely on us for speed and consistency in the end to end journey.”