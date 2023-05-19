You are here: Home - News -

TSB changes purchase, remortgage and shared ownership rates

  • 19/05/2023
TSB has altered its rates for select purchase, remortgage, shared ownership and shared equity deals, with some rate changes of up to 0.3 per cent applied.

The changes come into force from today.

Two-year fixed house purchase rates between 90 and 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) have gone up by around 0.1 per cent, and now start from 5.69 per cent.

Five-year fixed house purchase deals from 85 to 95 per cent LTV have increased by around 0.1 per cent and begin from 4.64 per cent.

Three-year fixed remortgage rates have fallen by around 0.15 per cent with pricing starting from 4.49 per cent.

Two-year fixed rate shared ownership purchase products between 75 and 90 per cent LTV have been decreased by around 0.15 per cent and begin from 5.49 per cent.

Five-year fixed shared ownership products up to 90 per cent LTV have decreased by up to 0.3 per cent and start from 5.04 per cent.

Two-year fixed shared ownership remortgage deals up to 75 per cent LTV have risen by around 0.2 per cent and begin from 5.54 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate shared equity house purchase up to 85 per cent LTV have decreased around 0.2 per cent. Pricing starts at 4.84 per cent.

Its two-year fixed shared equity remortgage up to 75 per cent LTV has increased by around 0.2 per cent and begins at 5.34 per cent.

